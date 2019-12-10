Barclays, DTB clinch HR excellence awards

Market News
Barclays, DTB clinch HR excellence awardsTuesday, December 10, 2019 22:00
Commercial banks have dominated the Human Resource profession awards for growing talent and developing human capital.
Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) organised the HR Circle of Excellence Awards 2019, which honour practitioners and companies in a bid to transform the respective industries.
They focused on five categories that attracted a significant number of submissions from companies and individuals.
Barclays Bank #ticker:BBK scooped two awards in the Health and Wellbeing category that focused on the strategy created by the company to drive growth and investment.
The lender transitioning to Absa Kenya was also named top in the Best Talent Management Strategy category in recognition of delivery of employment opportunities, demonstrating performance and outcome and evidence of success in the HR profession.
DTB Bank #ticker:DTK was third in the category after techie Smart Company.
The lender was awarded the best company in innovative deployment of HR Software, beating Barclays and NCBA #ticker:NIC that were named the first runner up and second runner up in the same category.
Human resource management practitioners Grace Nzomo and Monica Kihia from newly merged entity, NCBA Bank, were named HR rising star and director of the year respectively.
“The winning teams will be used as a case study in HR body institutions in the country and regionally and inform on activities aimed at enhancing IHRM’s best strategic practices,” said IHRM Executive Director Dorcas Wainaina. The entries were from sectors including hospitality, management, manufacturing and technology.