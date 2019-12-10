Market News Barclays, DTB clinch HR excellence awards

Human Resource Management Executive Director Dorcas Wainaina speaks during the launch the awards in Nairobi on February 22, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Commercial banks have dominated the Human Resource profession awards for growing talent and developing human capital.

Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) organised the HR Circle of Excellence Awards 2019, which honour practitioners and companies in a bid to transform the respective industries.

They focused on five categories that attracted a significant number of submissions from companies and individuals.

Barclays Bank #ticker:BBK scooped two awards in the Health and Wellbeing category that focused on the strategy created by the company to drive growth and investment.

The lender transitioning to Absa Kenya was also named top in the Best Talent Management Strategy category in recognition of delivery of employment opportunities, demonstrating performance and outcome and evidence of success in the HR profession.

advertisement

DTB Bank #ticker:DTK was third in the category after techie Smart Company.

The lender was awarded the best company in innovative deployment of HR Software, beating Barclays and NCBA #ticker:NIC that were named the first runner up and second runner up in the same category.

Human resource management practitioners Grace Nzomo and Monica Kihia from newly merged entity, NCBA Bank, were named HR rising star and director of the year respectively.