Global hospitality chain opens Best Western Plus in Westlands

Competition for affluent global clients has gone a notch higher with Dubai-based Aleph Hospitality opening its new footprint, Best Western Plus Hotel, in Westlands, Nairobi.

Aleph Hospitality, which has outlets in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, will run the new hotel that has 100 guest rooms, a dedicated meetings floor and two food and beverage outlets as well as a rooftop bar.

Aleph Hospitality founder and Managing Director Bani Haddad said the investment was informed by a growing demand by top-flier tourists and businesspeople “increasingly looking for the power of an international brand above their door”.

“All of the major brands are looking to franchising as the key vehicle for growing their footprint more rapidly.

“Through our international brand experience and our in-depth local knowledge, we are uniquely placed to operate in the middle, bringing together both parties for mutual success," he said.

The new hotel is one of at least 14 branded Aleph Hospitality facilities planned for development in Kenya, one on the shores of Lake Naivasha and the rest in Nairobi under its Best Western, BW Premier Collection, Best Western Plus and Executive Residency by Best Western brands.

Property owner Amit Lukka welcomed the partnership with Aleph Hospitality, saying it conforms with aspirations to grow Nairobi’s hospitality sector and wider efforts to market Kenya as a destination of choice.