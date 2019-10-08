Market News Biashara Sacco in system audit after database hack

Biashara Sacco has carried out a system audit after the hacking of its database, which led to the sending of messages asking members to withdraw funds last August.

Sacco chairman Kamau Njamuku said the audit was a requirement by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra).

He said it revealed the weaknesses in the system, which were being addressed by the relevant authority and the appropriate measures had been put in place.

“We are trying to follow the professionals because we have already carried out a system audit which is a requirement from our regulator Sasra and we were able to know the weaknesses,” he said.

“We have taken measures on the weaknesses that were there and right now we want to reinforce and upgrade the firewalls and other protection measures to ensure our systems are secure,” he added.

Two months ago, the Nyeri-based Biashara Sacco systems were hacked and accessed by a third party who dispatched a text message to more than 2,000 members, causing panic.

Mr Njamuku said the hack did not negatively affect the company.

Biashara Sacco was established in 2006 by about 200 traders in Nyeri town. It has branches in Nairobi, Nyeri, Laikipia, Kiambu and Embu counties.