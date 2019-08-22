Market News Bid family estate invests Sh400m in Albizzia roads

The wealthy Bid family and partners sunk Sh400 million in infrastructure in the master-planned 612-acre mixed use Albizzia Downs estates in Thika.

Project coordinator Charles Wanjohi said the monies were spent on paving eight kilometres of roads, connecting water and electricity to the property as well as digging drainage trenches within the estate.

Mr Wanjohi said land set aside for use by light industries had sold out while a large chunk of land reserved for institutions was sold to Oshwal Education and Relief Board who took up 100 acres and MPESA Academy (75 acres).

“Capwell Industries, Mjengo Ltd, Economic Industries, Sunvit Foods and Resan Spices are some of the buyers of our fully serviced land,” he said.

The project, launched five years ago has sold off 350 acres while retaining 40 acres for posterity as an indigenous forest and 28 acres were consumed by roadworks. He said part of the 48 acres reserved for high and medium-end residential housing estates had been sold to individuals and firms with a three-acre parcel reserved for high-density residential developments.