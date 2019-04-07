Market News Bids floated for police houses in 11 counties

Kenya Police Service officers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Families of 910 disciplined forces officers could live in decent housing in a year’s time after the government floated bids for multi-storey housing units in 11 counties.

State Department for Housing said 60 housing units will be built in every county in Kiambu, Kisii, Sondu (Kisumu), Narok, Korinda (Busia), Thika (Kiambu), Gilgil (Nakuru), Embakasi (Nairobi), Langas (Uasin Gishu), Chuka, Kathiani (Machakos), Banissa (Mandera) and Malkagufi in Wajir County.

Nairobi’s General Service Unit Headquarters will get the bulk of new houses where 130 units are planned for construction.

In a tender notice posted in the dailies, the government gave contractors three weeks to apply for the jobs aimed at easing shortage of decent housing units for administration and regular police officers as well as general service and rapid deployment unit personnel.

Last year’s budget saw Sh1.5 billion set aside for construction of housing units for members of the disciplined forces police, and Kenya prison officers in an ongoing exercise to improve living standards for members of the disciplined forces.

Poor housing has been cited for many years as contributing to low morale among the police.

In January 2018, 12 firms were awarded tenders to build 1,050 housing units in 12 work stations in different counties.

The notice said contractors with ongoing projects that are less than 70 percent complete need not apply as well as those who have received notice for delayed completion of projects.

The bids will be opened on April 24 in Nairobi at Ardhi House’s SDH offices.