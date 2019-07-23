Market News CBK retains inflation target for the 8th year

Prices of maize and green grams rose in June. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Treasury has maintained the inflation target range at 2.5 to 7.5 percent for the eighth year running.

The inflation target is measured by the 12-month increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) as published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The announcement comes at a time the cost of living is within the preferred ceiling despite higher food prices.

“The inflation target shall be five percent, with a flexible margin of 2.5 per cent on either side in the event of adverse shocks,” says embattled Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich in a notice to the CBK on the price stability target and economic policy of the government.

“The flexible margin of 2.5 percent on either side of the inflation target is to cater for effects of external shocks such as oil price variations and domestic shocks particularly weather-related ones. This will help preserve macroeconomic stability and reduce undesirable fluctuations in economic performance.”

Under the Treasury current inflation-targeting regime, when inflation heads above target, the CBK will generally interpret that as a signal higher interest rates are required to cool the economy.

Likewise, inflation heading below target usually signals lower rates are needed. The whole framework assumes a predictable relationship between inflation and output.

Spikes in prices of maize flour, beans and green grams among other foodstuffs pushed inflation to 5.7 percent in June, wiping out the temporary benefits on the cost of living brought about by recent rainfall. This was an increase from the 5.49 percent recorded in May.