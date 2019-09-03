CMA starts search for Muthaura successor

Market News
CMA starts search for Muthaura successorTuesday, September 3, 2019 22:59
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) board on Tuesday invited applications for the position of chief executive with the incumbent Paul Muthaura set to quit at end of the year.
The CMA board chairman James Ndegwa said applicants must present their applications before end of September. This means the board is seeking to unveil the next CEO ahead of Mr Muthaura’s exit.
“All qualified and interested candidates are invited to send applications … on or before 27 September 2019,” he said.
“The successful candidate will be engaged on a four-year contract renewable once.”
Candidates are required to have expertise in money, capital markets or finance, said Mr Ndegwa.
They are also required to be holders of Master’s degree either in law, finance, accounting, economics, banking, insurance or equivalent from recognised institutions of higher learning.
“The successful candidate … will oversee the development and implementation of the CMA strategic plan and coordinate the implementation of the Capital Markets Master plan with industry, policymakers and development partners,” said Mr Ndegwa.
“(They will also) provide strategic leadership on the review of the relevant laws, regulations and procedures that are related to the capital markets to address changing business and stakeholders’ needs.”
Previous CEOs of the authority include William Chelashaw, who served from 1992 until 1997, Paul K. Melly (1998 — 2002) and Stella Kilonzo who served until 2012.
Mr Muthaura, 41, last month announced he will leave, marking an end to a seven-and-a-half-year stint at the helm of the markets regulator.
Under his tenure, the CMA has instituted several reforms in the local capital markets as well as the introduction of various products.
