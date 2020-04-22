Market News Cereals board seeks agents to buy beans, rice in food security drive

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will start buying rice and beans, beginning with 15,000 bags at the end of this month.

In a notice published this week, NCPB said it will appoint rice and bean dealers who will work with the board under agency contracts.

"NCPB intends to pre-qualify firms to supply and deliver beans and rice for sale under agency agreement," said the State agency adding experienced firms with a history in the business will be considered.

"Demonstration of experience in sale and/or distribution of beans (varieties) and rice (varieties) to clients i.e. stockists, organisations or farmers will earn an applicant up to 40 marks while more than 10-year experience will see one earn an extra 10 marks," said NCPB.

NCPB said it intends to purchase 4,000 bags of Rosecoco beans, Mwitemania (4,000 bags), Red Haricot beans (2,000 bags) and 5,000 units of milled sindano rice packed in 50-kilogramme bags.

Each applicant is also expected to file returns for their past two years with proof of dealing with bulk supplies to public institutions, stockists and other customers.

NCPB said all applications should be received by April 28 when they will be opened at its headquarters in Nairobi.

The development comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that Sh660 million be reserved for purchase of locally grown rice by the Kenya National Trading Company for sale to government institutions.

Rising demand portends better prices for rice and beans usually sold across retail outlets, markets and cereal stores.