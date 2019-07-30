Market News China debt issue overblown, says Afrexim chief

Kenya’s public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) has increased to above 55 percent. FILE PHOTO | NMG

African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) says mounting concern about the dominance of Chinese lending to African nations like Kenya is overblown, and the Asian giant is filling a vital gap as a development partner for capital-scarce Africa.

President Benedict Oramah said funds borrowed from China had funded much-needed mega infrastructure projects in countries, which will in turn help boost the economies.

“The debt to GDP ratio has risen for many African countries but in fact the ratio is better compared to many other countries around the world,” said Dr Oramah in response to Business Daily questions. “It is also important to look at where the money went, don’t forget that Africa is capital scarce. If you don’t have a lot of capital to create that investment you have to borrow; the thing is to make sure you do appropriate borrowing in terms of type, source and maturity,” added Dr Oramah.

Kenya’s public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) has increased to above 55 percent from 42 percent when President Uhuru Kenyatta took office in 2013.

Some of the country’s most controversial borrowings have been from Beijing, to fund large infrastructure projects financed by Chinese money under President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road plan.

advertisement

They include the Mombasa – Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, roads, bridges, and power plants. Beijing’s “Belt and Road Initiative” seeks to grow global trade through the financing of infrastructure projects in various African countries.

Kenya contracted $704.99 million (Sh70.55 billion) fresh loans from China in three months to December, helping Beijing regain its position from World Bank Group as the single-largest creditor.

Treasury data showed the stock of debt from China hit $6.2 billion (Sh620.60 billion) as at end of last year from $5.50 billion in September, consolidating the Asian country’s influence on Nairobi’s infrastructure projects.