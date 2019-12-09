Market News City realtors now target Mombasa residentials

Nairobi realtors are targeting the Coast due to untapped potential.

Deltar Properties and Rama Homes, developers of Taji Residents and Ramah Towers in Kilimani Nairobi respectively say they are now planning investments in Mombasa.

"We are majorly looking at beach apartments and five-bedroom mansions because Mombasa is a city attracting many foreigners and this is what they want," said Rama Home's Leila Mohamed.

She added through a feasibility study, they identified Nyali as the most appropriate location citing its conducive environment and nearness to the beach.

"We have discovered that people want a home that is close to the beach that they can view from their rooms but at the same time they want a little privacy," she said.

