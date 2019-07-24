Market News Coffee prices up as auction reopens after annual recess

The price of coffee at the auction rebounded in the first sale after a one-month recess with the rise attributed to improved rates in the global market.

A market report by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates that a 50-kilo bag fetched Sh10,197 this week, up from Sh9,200 in the last sale in June.

Officials at NCE say the good prices should be sustained if the global prices maintain the current level and if the auction gets good crop.

The price of the commodity at New York Coffee Exchange has shot to 106 US cents a pound from a low of 90 cents when the market closed for recess.

Kenya sells more than 95 percent of its coffee to the international market, which determines the value of the beans locally.

“New York registered high prices this week which helped to lift the value of the local commodity,” said NCE chief executive officer Daniel Mbithi.

Low-quality coffee coupled with depressed international prices pushed down the value at the auction in the last three months.

Earnings dropped by Sh2.6 billion at the end of the 2018/2019 crop year compared with the previous period as low prices impacted income.

The NCE indicates the crop earned Kenya Sh10.2 billion in the crop year ended June, down from Sh12.8 billion in 2018.

Despite Kenya’s coffee having high demand in the world market, production has been dropping compared with peers in the region.