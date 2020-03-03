Market News Commodities exchange operators to pay Sh2.5m

The National Treasury has set the annual licensing fee to operate a commodities exchange at Sh2.5 million.

Kenya is trying to set up a commodity exchange like the stock market, where farmers can sell maize, wheat, bananas, sugar, barley, milk, cotton, beef, fruits, milk products and beans through an online auction.

This will allow farmers to hedge against seasonal price fluctuations and eliminate cartels manipulating prices.

Currently, brokers who control market access and storage determine prices and have been driving farm-gate price lower, exploiting farmers while reaping huge profits.

The commodities exchange wants to kick out faceless intermediaries by forcing them to operate under strict transparent rules on approval by the company operating the exchange market.

The commodity exchanges will be licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which will charge brokers in the market Sh50,000 annually to participate in the exchange.