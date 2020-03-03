Commodities exchange operators to pay Sh2.5m

Market News
Commodities exchange operators to pay Sh2.5mWednesday, March 4, 2020 0:01
The National Treasury has set the annual licensing fee to operate a commodities exchange at Sh2.5 million.
Kenya is trying to set up a commodity exchange like the stock market, where farmers can sell maize, wheat, bananas, sugar, barley, milk, cotton, beef, fruits, milk products and beans through an online auction.
This will allow farmers to hedge against seasonal price fluctuations and eliminate cartels manipulating prices.
Currently, brokers who control market access and storage determine prices and have been driving farm-gate price lower, exploiting farmers while reaping huge profits.
The commodities exchange wants to kick out faceless intermediaries by forcing them to operate under strict transparent rules on approval by the company operating the exchange market.
The commodity exchanges will be licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which will charge brokers in the market Sh50,000 annually to participate in the exchange.
“The authority, shall, within 30 days from the date of receipt of an application that meets all the requirements, grant a licence to an applicant, if the authority is satisfied that the applicant is eligible to be licensed as a commodity broker,” Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said in the draft commodities exchange regulations. The market will also be used to trade minerals as alternative to agricultural commodities. This comes even as changes at the ministry of trade and industry have left plans to roll out State-backed Warehouse Receipts System (WRS) early this year in doubt.
