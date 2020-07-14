Market News Covid shaves 20 percent off hair firm Darling’s business

A Darling outlet in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Hair extensions manufacturer Darling suffered a 20 percent slump in its business in the second quarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic where customers shunned salons.

Darling chief executive Rohit Vengurlekar said the pandemic saw their three hair-making factories in Nairobi and Nakuru operate below capacity as demand for their products fell.

“Since March, the beauty and personal care industry in particular the salon industry has been greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. With the partial reopening of the economy, we are helping salonists to transition into the new ‘normal’ where hygiene will be of utmost importance,” he said.

Mr Vengurlekar who heads Darling’s sanitary and beauty product businesses trading as Godrej Kenya, said they had intensified partnerships with 22 county governments targeting to sponsor apprenticeship training for 7,000 youths.

“Since January, we assisted 5,000 youth to launch own businesses and as business picks up we have enhanced the partnership to enable salons resume operations under new conditions that give Kenyans confidence,” he said.