Market News Crown eyes mass housing with Eldoret, Nakuru depots

Crown Paints chief executive Rakesh Rao. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Listed paints Crown Paints PLC #ticker:BERG is set to open two county depots to serve the affordable housing market.

Chief executive Rakesh Rao said Nakuru and Eldoret depots aim at placing the firm in a strategic position to clinch government contracts in the ongoing affordable housing projects.

“County governments are initiating various development projects in their regions that Crown Paints can tap into to generate new revenues. We will continuously move in to set-up depots and showrooms to tap into such projects when the need arises,” he said.

The development follows an emerging trend where the government is giving priority to county-based businesses in procurement of building and construction materials for the planned affordable housing project across Kenya.

Last week, the Housing ministry tendered for building and construction materials and emphasised on local sourcing.

