Cytonn resumes construction of 428 units in Ruaka

Market News
Cytonn resumes construction of 428 units in RuakaWednesday, July 22, 2020 1:51
Real estate developer Cytonn Investments has resumed construction of 428 apartments at its Sh4 billion mixed-use development in Ruaka, Kiambu.
In a statement, the firm’s CEO Edwin Dande said 600 workers will now return to the site under new health guidelines that are geared towards curbing the spread of Covid-19.
“The contractor asked to assess the Corona situation and enhance safety measures at The Alma project. Construction activities have now resumed where all site workers and clients are now required to adhere to laid down health and safety guidelines when visiting the site,” he said adding Phase 2 is set for completion within six months.
The development that sold off the first 113 units, mostly to expatriates working at diplomatic agencies, embassies and multinational corporations is being built by China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation.
Construction projects are slowly being re-activated with construction companies putting in place sanitisation booths and acquiring thermal guns to monitor workers’ health.
In the Headlines
Car sales down 24pc as Covid-19 woes biteBy ELIZABETH KIVUVA
Controller of Budget rejects Waiguru’s draft estimatesBy EDWIN MUTAI
Uhuru’s directive on hiring private lawyers suspendedBy SAM KIPLAGAT By BRIAN WASUNA
6 hours ago
Chinese firm bags Sh5.6bn deal for Nairobi bus rapid transit routeBy EDWIN OKOTH
14 hours ago