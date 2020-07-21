Market News Cytonn resumes construction of 428 units in Ruaka

Cytonn Investments chief executive Edwin Dande. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Real estate developer Cytonn Investments has resumed construction of 428 apartments at its Sh4 billion mixed-use development in Ruaka, Kiambu.

In a statement, the firm’s CEO Edwin Dande said 600 workers will now return to the site under new health guidelines that are geared towards curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“The contractor asked to assess the Corona situation and enhance safety measures at The Alma project. Construction activities have now resumed where all site workers and clients are now required to adhere to laid down health and safety guidelines when visiting the site,” he said adding Phase 2 is set for completion within six months.

The development that sold off the first 113 units, mostly to expatriates working at diplomatic agencies, embassies and multinational corporations is being built by China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation.

Construction projects are slowly being re-activated with construction companies putting in place sanitisation booths and acquiring thermal guns to monitor workers’ health.