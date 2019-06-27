Market News Listed Danish biotech firm eyes local partners

Listed Danish biotechnology company Novozymes has launched operations in Kenya eyeing business partnerships with East Africa-based industrial firms.

The firm’s India, Europe, the Middle East and Africa Household Care division vice president Thomas Steenbech said 10 Kenyans had already been hired to launch the operations.

“Different industrial sectors require different organisms to activate various processes for their products and this presents our scientists with problems they research on to produce commercially viable industrial enzymes mainly targeting detergents, brewing and baking industries,” he said.

VP Steenbech said its presence will see them moot new products that respond positively to the Kenyan market thereby helping grow their product portfolio.

He said the products will give local companies new knowledge and raw materials to formulate affordable detergents that are also environmentally-friendly.

