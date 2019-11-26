Market News Diaspora inflows up slightly to Sh237bn

US dollars at a forex bureau in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Diaspora dollar inflows rose four percent in the first 10 month of the year to hit Sh237.4 billion, up from Sh227.8 billion in a similar period last year.

This came even as remittances from Kenyans living in Europe fell 20 percent in the the January to October review period to Sh58.1 billion ($569.8 million) compared to a similar month last year when the diaspora sent home Sh72.7 billion ($712.9 million).

Dollars from North America came in five percent lower at Sh112.9 billion ($1.107 billion), down from Sh119.7 billion ($1.174 billion) in the previous period.

The decline was compensated by an increase in dollars from the rest of the world which jumped from Sh35.3 billion ($346.7 million) in the first 10 months of 2018 to Sh66.2 billion ($649.7 million) this year.

The first half of the year marked the end of the tax amnesty on cash stashed outside the country, which may have helped spike dollar flows after former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in his 2018/19 budget statement gave an exception on any taxable cash in foreign countries.

Diaspora dollars have helped boost foreign exchange reserves at the Central Bank of Kenya to Sh895.4 billion ($8.779 billion) as at November 21, which is enough to cover 5.44 months of import demand.

Hard currency from Kenyans living abroad has become an important prop to the Kenyan shilling by helping cater for importer demand for the green back.

The National Treasury said in the Quarterly Budget Outlook paper that remittances have helped narrow the current account deficit by 15.4 percent to a gap of $3.754 billion (Sh382.9 billion) in the year to September 2019 compared to a deficit of $4.436 billion (Sh452.4 billion) in the year to September 2018.