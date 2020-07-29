Market News Firm eyes exports with Kilifi iron sheets plant expansion

Kilifi-based Corrugated Sheets Limited (CSL) has announced a four-fold expansion plan for its milling plant, saying it needs the extra capacity to cater for rising demand for steel and iron products.

CSL said it wants to overhaul its ageing four-tonne a day hot rolling mill and upgrade it into a modern 16-tonne per day plant.

The project based at Kokotoni will see CSL introduce new products among them steel angles, zed section, tee section and flat bars.

“Implementation of the proposed project will contribute to increased manufacture of hot rolled steel products produced in Kenya,” says CSL’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) report accompanying its application to the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema).

CSL says it is eyeing regional exports.

