Fish prices seen rising in western Kenya

Fish prices seen rising in western KenyaTuesday, March 17, 2020 0:01
Fish prices in western Kenya are set to go up as imports sharply decline following the Coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted the supply from China.
In Kisumu, even though many question the Chinese fish, the decline is likely to make residents dig deeper into their pockets to purchase their favourite tilapia.
A spot check at the fish depot along Sabuni Road in Kisumu revealed most of the containers were empty.
Simon Okumbe, a trader at the Jubilee Fish Market, said that with the decrease of the cheaper Chinese fish, residents will have to bear with wild catch which is expensive. "Most traders prefer the Chinese fish for its affordability. A kilo of Chinese fish goes for between Sh150 and Sh300 while the Kenya wild catch goes for between Sh350 to Sh400," said Mr Okumbe.
Kenya’s annual fish demand stands at 500,000 tonnes.
Kenya Marine Fisheries and Research Institute assistant director of freshwater system research Christopher Aura said “if the quarantine will continue, we expect the price of fish to go up since there's already a shortage in the market.”