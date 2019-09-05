Market News GCR Ratings names former Moody’s chief E.Africa head

South African-based rating agency GCR Ratings has appointed former Moody’s senior executive Sylvia Chahonyo as its new head of East Africa market to drive growth and expansion.

Ms Chahonyo is expected to ride on her experience gained when she was serving as sub-regional head for Africa relationship management, country manager and executive director for the Moody’s South African franchise.

GCR chairman Olivier Beroud described her as an executive with significant business experience and expertise especially on growth and expansion of capital markets and ratings businesses in Africa.