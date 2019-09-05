GCR Ratings names former Moody’s chief E.Africa head

Market News
GCR Ratings names former Moody’s chief E.Africa headThursday, September 5, 2019 22:00
South African-based rating agency GCR Ratings has appointed former Moody’s senior executive Sylvia Chahonyo as its new head of East Africa market to drive growth and expansion.
Ms Chahonyo is expected to ride on her experience gained when she was serving as sub-regional head for Africa relationship management, country manager and executive director for the Moody’s South African franchise.
GCR chairman Olivier Beroud described her as an executive with significant business experience and expertise especially on growth and expansion of capital markets and ratings businesses in Africa.
“I am very pleased that we have been able to attract someone with her calibre, track record and potential, to continue to augment GCR’s already well-established East African credit rating business,” said Mr Beroud.
In the Headlines
Expats rank Kenya higher but worry about safetyBy DOREEN WAINAINAH
1 hour ago
AKI faults insurers over foreign dealsBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
1 hour ago
I will resign if linked to graft, says SonkoBy COLLINS OMULO
1 hour ago
Humphrey Kariuki: DPP seeks 21 days to supply statementsBy RICHARD MUNGUTI
8 hours ago