Genghis Capital to offer retirement products

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Investment bank Genghis Capital has entered the retirement benefits industry, diversifying its financial services and raising competition in the market.

Its asset management arm will offer individual pension plan allowing members to save for retirement.

Under the GenCap income drawdown fund, the plan will enable retirees to access the benefits as regular income by making periodic payments from the fund.

Pension coverage in the country is still low at 22 percent of the labour force at the end of 2019 up from 20 percent in 2018, attributed to launch of several products targeting the informal sector, according to the Retirement Benefits Authority.

The pension coverage to the informal sector is less than one percent with the income replacement ratio currently at about 34 percent, according to a report by Zamara.

The GenCap Individual Pension Plan is seeking to attract the 80 percent of workforce in informal sector.