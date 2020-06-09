Market News Genghis clients to access online financial assets

The firm's portfolio include online currencies, commodities, global indices, precious metals and oils. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Investment bank Genghis Capital has entered into an agreement with EGM Securities that will see customers access alternative online asset classes.

The firm's portfolio will now include online currencies, commodities, global indices, precious metals and oils.

The deal will also see Genghis offer stocks including tech stocks like Zoom, global banking stocks, pharmaceuticals, and biotech companies such as Moderna and Gilead Sciences.

Genghis Capital Head of Securities Kenneth Minjire said clients would also access global stock trade market.

"We are very pleased to now partner with Genghis to extend the opportunity to a wider client base, grow revenue streams and offer access to global markets by partnering with a large company that is heavily regulated and carries deep commitment and expertise," he said.

advertisement

Other sought-after global stocks that customers are set to enjoy are Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet as well as global airlines.