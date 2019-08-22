Market News Haji seeks luxury home for training

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking to lease a property with a swimming pool and gym within Nairobi’s five upmarket locations to house a prosecution training facility.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said the standalone house with an expansive compound and an electric perimeter fence should be located within Karen, Kilimani, State House, Runda or Upper Hill areas.

“It is not a residential facility for me or any other official in my department. It is for the prosecution training institute as a temporary facility for now,” he said.

According to a notice in the dailies, the house should be close to a mall or shopping centre and should have four to six bedrooms “or more with en suite options”.

“The building should be in a good state of repair and maintenance, of high quality finishes, ready for occupation and should not require major refurbishment. It must be a standalone house with a sizeable sitting room, backup power, servant quarters, expansive lawns as well as fitness facilities that include a swimming pool, gym, basketball or tennis Court,” it says.

advertisement

But the notice, which expires on August 21,says the winning bidder should state the rent that will subsist for the next three years as well as make disclosures on planned rent increases for the next three years.

Payments will be made every quarterly by the ODPP.

The premises should be fitted with requisite ICT infrastructure to support internet and voice connectivity and bidders should indicate terms of lease as well as earliest date of availability of the premises, it said.

An impromptu property search shows such houses stand on half-acre plots with a six-bedroom house in Karen going for Sh280,000 a month while a four-bedroom house within Karen attracts Sh220,000 a month.

In Runda, an available six-bedroom house described as an “all en suite ambassadorial villa” with three detached servants’ quarters (DSQs) that boasts of a mature garden is on offer at Sh600,000 a month with an adjacent four-bedroom house at Sh280 000 a month.