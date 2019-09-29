Market News Health NGO plans Sh1bn training hub in Nairobi

The African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC), a research institution and think tank, is putting up a Sh1 billion training facility on its Nairobi campus headquarters.

APHRC is undertaking the construction in a phases with the first part — consisting of two training rooms and residential facilities — nearly ready for opening in November.

Currently APHRC is funded by a variety of institutions including other non-governmental organisations, multilateral donors and individuals, and has sent out an appeal for more funds to raise enough for the completion of the new facilities at Kitisuru.

“Our board of directors approved a phased construction of a $10 million (Sh1 billion) residential training facility on our Kitisuru campus headquarter in Nairobi,” APHRC said in a statement sent to potential funders.

“The facility will bring greater efficiency and effectiveness in the way we manage our signature training and capacity building programmes.”

