Market News Heritage gadget to gauge drivers risk

Heritage Insurance chief executive Godfrey Kioi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Heritage Insurance Kenya has launched a new motor insurance policy to monitor driver behaviour, assess individual risk and determine what they pay for premiums.

Dubbed Auto Correct, the firm said it will provide better risk selection and pricing, where the cost of insurance is determined for each individual, based on their driving scores as opposed to one rate for all.

“Our usage-based insurance (UBI) product is a feasible answer to the ever-changing customer journey and industry, which has seen the emergence of innovative customer channels and millennial adoption of new technologies,” said managing director Godfrey Kioi.

Auto Correct motor insurance is backed by telematics technology – which is a method of capturing and processing driving data. A device placed on the vehicle collects and transmits driving behaviour relating to acceleration, braking and cornering, all of which the insurer said “are key factors in evaluating how well or poorly a vehicle is driven.”

“A comprehensive formula makes use of the driving data collected to calculate an appropriate driving score,” said the insurer.

