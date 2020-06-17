Market News I&M ranked top in Q1 as banks profits seen falling

I&M Bank branch in Nyeri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

I&M Bank #ticker:IMH has been ranked top performer on operational metrics such as loan book quality in first quarter report by Cytonn Investment that warns of possible fall in sector profits for full year.

I&M leapfrogged KCB to first position as Co-op Bank climbed to second position from the third position it occupied last December. The rise by the two banks was mainly on improved non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio.

The NPL ratio of I&M improved from 13 percent to 11.3 percent, same as the average ratio for the banking sector. The sector’s NPL ratio was a deterioration from 10.4 percent posted in the first quarter of last year.