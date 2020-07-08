Investor targets East Africa with Ruiru pipes plant

Market News
Investor targets East Africa with Ruiru pipes plantThursday, July 9, 2020 1:48
An investor plans to build a pipes factory in Ruiru targeting water pipeline and sewer-line construction in Kenya and the rest of East Africa.
Megapipes Solutions has acquired a 10-acre plot in Mugutha, Ruiru and received approvals for change of use from farm to mixed-used development from Kiambu County on March 25, 2020.
“The purpose of this project is to have local manufacturing of innovative, state-of-the-art products for the growing requirements of sanitation and drainage projects in Kenya, contributing to the local economy and industrialisation process and avoiding importation of such products,” said firm’s owner Juerg Fluehmann.
He added that the project’s first phase would accommodate a 4,000 square metre factory for making the Weholite pipes, which the firm hopes would be an alternative to the concrete culverts usually used for drainage projects and sewer-line construction.
Environment expert Godwin Sakwa said such pipes would offer an easy-to-install alternative to concrete culverts, with a lifespan of 120 years (underground) and 60 years above ground.
“The HDPE (Weholite) pipes manufacturing factory will provide 100 direct jobs and generate indirect employment for about 1,000 people during construction and operation stage,” he said.
Ruiru’s proximity to Nairobi, ample land, road links to other parts of Kenya, availability of water and electricity have made it an attractive location for industrial investors.
In the Headlines
Centum buys out Bethuel Kiplagat shares in SidianBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
Auctioneers descend on IMAX Theatres over rent arrearsBy ELIZABETH KIVUVA
3 hours ago
Push for NMS to take over payment of Sh3.6bn pending billsBy COLLINS OMULO
5 hours ago
Kenya nominates Amina Mohamed for WTO top jobBy AGGREY MUTAMBO
6 hours ago