Market News Investor targets East Africa with Ruiru pipes plant

Steam pipes in Menengai, Nakuru. PHOTO | AYUB MUIYURO | NMG

An investor plans to build a pipes factory in Ruiru targeting water pipeline and sewer-line construction in Kenya and the rest of East Africa.

Megapipes Solutions has acquired a 10-acre plot in Mugutha, Ruiru and received approvals for change of use from farm to mixed-used development from Kiambu County on March 25, 2020.

“The purpose of this project is to have local manufacturing of innovative, state-of-the-art products for the growing requirements of sanitation and drainage projects in Kenya, contributing to the local economy and industrialisation process and avoiding importation of such products,” said firm’s owner Juerg Fluehmann.

He added that the project’s first phase would accommodate a 4,000 square metre factory for making the Weholite pipes, which the firm hopes would be an alternative to the concrete culverts usually used for drainage projects and sewer-line construction.

Environment expert Godwin Sakwa said such pipes would offer an easy-to-install alternative to concrete culverts, with a lifespan of 120 years (underground) and 60 years above ground.

“The HDPE (Weholite) pipes manufacturing factory will provide 100 direct jobs and generate indirect employment for about 1,000 people during construction and operation stage,” he said.