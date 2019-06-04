Market News Japanese firm in Sh2.6bn solar investment

Azuri Technlogies chief executive Simon Bransfield-Garth. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Japanese multinational Marubeni Corporation has joined IP Group in making Sh2.6 billion strategic investment in Kenya’s off-grid power solutions firm Azuri Technologies.

Azuri chief executive Simon Bransfield-Garth said the entry of Marubeni affirmed the importance of off-grid power solutions in increasing electricity connections to Kenyans and other African populations.

Mr Bransfield-Garth said the funds would be spent on expansion into new markets in East and West Africa through soon-to-be-opened subsidiaries for its solar lighting kit and TV sets via its pay-as-you-go model.

“We believe Azuri’s unique business model has a profound impact on the growing off-grid energy market in Africa,” said Marubeni Power Business Division Chief Operating Officer Yoshiaki Yokota.