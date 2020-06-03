Market News Nema seeks views on nine-acre Jevanjee public housing complex

Affordable housing units on Park Road, Ngara in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The environmental watchdog has called for submission of views on a project that will see 48-year-old colonial Jevanjee Estate bungalows demolished to pave the way for 1,800 new units on 15 high-rise blocks.

Regulatory filings show the 8.87-acre plot will host seven blocks with 65 percent or 1,170 of the social housing units with the remaining 35 percent or 630 units reserved for middle-income earners. The last block will be commercial.

The report submitted to the National Environment Management Authority shows under the social housing proposal, 117 units will be one-bedroom, 585 two-bedroom and 468 three-bedroom units.

Under the middle-income category, 378 units will be two-bedroom while 252 would be three-bedroom flats.

The development comes after all old tenants were funded to relocate for Sh600,000 each with the old units demolished to allow the contractor to take possession of the project site.

Under the deal between City Hall and the tenants, each tenant will get a three-bedroom apartment valued at Sh3 million repayable at a cost of Sh8,000 monthly for the next 30 years.

In an earlier interview, finance executive Pauline Kahiga said the partnership deal guarantees each tenant the priority in allocations of new houses once the construction is concluded within the next 24 months.