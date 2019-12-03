Market News KNH extends deadline for 7-floor private unit bidding

The Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has granted international healthcare operators more time to file proposals to put up a private unit at the referral facility.

The hospital board said the timelines had been extended to January 15 to give interested parties enough time to scrutinise the joint venture opportunity and conduct feasibility studies — if they deem fit to do so —before expressing interest.

“KNHB has extended the submission date of the request for qualification by four weeks to January 15,” said the board.

It made the conclusion after meeting would-be investors drawn from global healthcare operators who flew to Nairobi for the October 30 day-long prospective bidders’ conference.

Earlier, the KNH said it had set aside a 3.6-hectare parcel of land for the development of a 300-bed facility under a design, construct, equip, finance, operate and maintain model within the next five years.

advertisement

Would-be bidders proposed that the seven-floor facility should have 500 beds with operators given leeway to hire doctors from anywhere in the world.

The conference attendants included representatives from South Africa’s Mediclinic Group, a global private healthcare provider, founded in 1983 with divisions in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates.

State-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group Co that employees 110,000 employs and India’s conglomerate RJ Corporation (Medanta Africare) also sent representatives.