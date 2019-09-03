Market News KRA freezes Mumias accounts again

Mumias Sugar Company entrance. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has frozen accounts of troubled miller, Mumias Sugar Company, again in a bid to recover Sh10 billion unpaid taxes.

This follows a similar action in May after the miller defaulted on a payment schedule that required it to pay millions of shillings monthly.

The freeze crippled the Nairobi bourse-listed firm’s operations and it took political intervention to regain access to its cash.

The latest move by KRA appears to have caught Mumias Sugar flat-footed.

A management source said they noticed there was trouble after a client deposited Sh3 million in the miller’s account on Thursday last week to be supplied with ethanol and the amount was immediately recovered.

"As management was processing payment of salary advance to employees, the Kenya Revenue Authority issued an Agency Notice to all our bankers restricting transactions until Sh10 billion in taxes outstanding since 2012 are settled in full," acting head of Human Resource John Shiundu said in a memo to employees dated August 30.

Production of ethanol, which the company was relying on to generate some revenue to sustain operations and pay workers salary advances, has now ceased.

Mr Shiundu yesterday said Mumias Sugar management is expected to meet their KRA counterparts to resolve the issue.

"It is unfortunate that this is happening when we had planned to pay our employees salary advances. The management is focused on resolving the issue in the shortest time possible and is committed to paying staff advances as promised," said Mr Shiundu.

Mumias Sugar board chairman Kenneth Ngumbau Mulwa promised to issue a statement later.

The financial woes of the miller deepened after Kenya Power disconnected supply over an outstanding bill amounting to Sh1.2 billion.