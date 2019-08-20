Market News KTDA unit in biometric listing to cut client fraud

A biometric device. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Greenland Fedha Ltd (GFL), a micro-finance service subsidiary of Kenya Tea Development Agency, is set to roll out biometric registration of its customers to curb fraud and speed up loan applications.

The unit says use of biometric registration will ensure paperless loan processing, increase customer data security and ease the identification process.

The move is expected to eliminate cases of financial fraud and identity theft at GFL, a non-deposit taking microfinance institution that was set up to offer affordable financial services to smallholder and tea farmers.

All existing and potential GFL customers will be registered on the new biometric system this month.

The biometric kits will among other capabilities be able to take photos and fingerprints, which can then be used to access customer data.