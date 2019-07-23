Kaimosi Tea plantation to invest in solar plant

Market News
Kaimosi Tea plantation to invest in solar plantTuesday, July 23, 2019 18:10
Nandi County-based tea producer Kaimosi Tea Estates is eyeing production of own power to boost efficiency.
The firm announced Monday it has applied for a licence from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to build and operate a 1.5Mwp solar plant to help cut its operational costs.
“The project involves the construction of a 1.5MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) plant on land owned by Kaimosi Tea Estates Limited in Nandi County for own use,” said the firm in a notice.
Kaimosi earlier complained that outages of electricity supplied by State-controlled Kenya Power had raised operating costs. If implemented, Kaimosi will be joining other companies that have turned to cheaper solar power for own use.
Several agribusiness firms say blackouts have raised operating costs. They include Williamson Tea, Kapa Oil, Oserian Flowers, Africa Logistics Properties, London Distillers, Garden City and Strathmore University.
“The non-delivery of power has forced our hand and during the next financial year to (March) 2020 we shall be ... investing in sustainable, but deliverable power of our own,” said Williamson chairman Ezekiel Wanjama in annual report for year ended March 31.