Market News Kaimosi Tea plantation to invest in solar plant

Workers pick tea in Nandi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nandi County-based tea producer Kaimosi Tea Estates is eyeing production of own power to boost efficiency.

The firm announced Monday it has applied for a licence from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to build and operate a 1.5Mwp solar plant to help cut its operational costs.

“The project involves the construction of a 1.5MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) plant on land owned by Kaimosi Tea Estates Limited in Nandi County for own use,” said the firm in a notice.

Kaimosi earlier complained that outages of electricity supplied by State-controlled Kenya Power had raised operating costs. If implemented, Kaimosi will be joining other companies that have turned to cheaper solar power for own use.

Several agribusiness firms say blackouts have raised operating costs. They include Williamson Tea, Kapa Oil, Oserian Flowers, Africa Logistics Properties, London Distillers, Garden City and Strathmore University.

