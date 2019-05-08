Market News Kangwana to up bank stake above 25pc limit

Businessman Jared Kangwana has received approval from the National Treasury to raise his stake above the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK)-mandated threshold of 25 percent in Maisha Microfinance Bank to fund its growth.

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich gave the consent in a Gazette notice published last month. Mr Kangwana and his family hold the stake through Kamu Ltd and teamed up with business associates to open the micro lender targeting small traders three years ago.

“ … the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury exempts, for a period of four years with effect from March 1, 2019, Kamu Limited from the provision of section 19 (1) of the Microfinance Act, 2006,” said Mr Rotich in the legal notice dated 18 March published on April 5.

The CBK restricts ownership of share capital by an individual and associates to a maximum of 25 percent of the share capital except in exceptional circumstances where the Treasury gives the greenlight.

Mr Kangwana is associated with the Monarch Group that owns Monarch Insurance and a raft of real estate properties including Chester House in Nairobi city centre — where Maisha Microfinance Bank’s first branch is located. The KTN founder is also associated with The Mall in Westlands.

Growth plans

In a statement, Maisha said the nod would enable it to recapitalise to support its “ambitious” growth plans and to cushion itself against the impacts of IFRS 9, an International Financial Reporting Standard.

The bank — whose six directors include university don Beatrice Sabana, managing partner at Grant Thornton Kenya Kamal Shah and visiting professor at Strathmore Business School Alejandro Lago — said it projects to raise at least Sh1 billion in paid up capital by the end of this year through its existing shareholders including the Kangwana-led Kamu.

It now has Sh207 million in paid up capital from the initial Sh90 million when it was licensed.