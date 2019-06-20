Market News Kenya Power pension eyes partner for Sh1.4bn Lavington residentials

Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF) has invited a mixed-use development partner to develop its prime 3.13 acres in Nairobi’s Lavington area for Sh1.4 billion.

KPPF said the local or foreign equity partner should put up a multi-storey luxury residential units complete with retail and commercial outlets at a minimum cost of Sh1.4 billion.

The electricity distributor’s staff pension scheme expressed optimism of reaping handsome returns upon completion of the project.

It noted the land is located within a “wealthy” neighbourhood on Naivasha/Riara Road close to the Junction Mall, Nakumatt Prestige, Adams Arcade, Yaya Center among other facilities.

“The Fund has a target internal rate of return (IRR) of 20 percent and will have the right to claw back on the developer’s equity interest in the special purpose vehicle that will be established as a joint venture with the equity partner-developer,” says the notice.

The IRR is a metric used in capital budgeting to estimate the profitability of potential investments.

To avoid a situation where pensioners risk a loss, the planned deal will enjoy a share of profits accruing from sale of the units on percentages agreed with the equity partner where the IRR falls below 20 percent.

“Bidders are required to justify their selected property asset mix with a market study demonstrating the viability of the project and anticipated end-user/market acceptance.

The project should provide value for money to KPPF and the partner, be affordable and attractive to the market, hence commercially viable,” it said.

To indemnify its other assets from any risks, KPPF has recommended formation of a special purpose vehicle structured as a limited liability partnership (LLP) “due to tax efficiency/transparency, ease of exit and management flexibility”.

Under the deal, the equity partner will design and fund development of the project.