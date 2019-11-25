Market News Kenya specialty coffee auction launched in US

Employees at the Gusii Coffee Farmers Co-operative Union weigh coffee delivered by growers in Kisii. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA

A specialty coffee auction with a capacity of 38,000 tonnes has opened in the US to allow the direct sale of the produce in America.

The auction will sell Kenya’s top coffee grades AA, AB and PB, with all the lots having attained over 84 points specialty coffee standard scores.

The Zabuni Specialty Kenyan Coffee Auction, based in Nebraska, was officially launched by CS Trade, Industry and Co-operative Peter Munya last week.

“The new marketing platform which gives the farmers control over their coffee is what has brought the Kenya delegation led by myself to the Grand Island, Nebraska, US to officially launch this first-of-its-kind Zabuni Specialty Kenyan Coffee Auction,” he said.

“I hope that the bidding prices for the specialty coffee to be traded tomorrow will motivate, give fresh hope and impetus to the Kenyan farmers to increase the production of coffee.”

Mr Munya said the first auction features export coffee from smallholders and small estate growers from Nandi and Kiambu counties, who appointed Kenya Planters Cooperatives Union their agent.

The minister said coffee roasters from North America would no longer have to travel to Kenya to bid for the beverage as they can get it at the auction.

Most of Kenya’s coffee is sold through the Nairobi Coffee Exchange with only 12 percent going through direct sales.

Mr Munya said the government will continue giving support to the initiative through the formulation of appropriate policies and legal framework.

“It’s about making sure the people that matter in the value chain get recognised and compensated for what they do,” said Laban Njuguna, Chief Executive of the new auction.