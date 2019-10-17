Kenyatta Hospital seeks donations for Sh494m cancer centre

Market News
Kenyatta Hospital seeks donations for Sh494m cancer centreThursday, October 17, 2019 13:24
Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) will this month break ground for its 156-bed cancer centre set to cost upto Sh494 million.
The four-storey facility within the referral hospital’s grounds will host a day respite area, a cancer resource centre, a restaurant and other support services.
The disclosure was made when realtor Optiven Group urged local and diaspora networks to raise funds for the project.
Optiven chief executive George Wachiuri said it would carry a campaign on their online platform to solicit funds for development.
“It is a worthy project that benefits society and especially victims who are forced to defer commencement of treatment until a bed is available in the wards,” he said.
Optiven Foundation handed Sh100,000 towards the project set for completion by December 2020.
The project is funded via collaborative efforts by KNH, American Cancer Society, Friends of Hope Hostel, Devki Group as well as corporate and individual contributions.
The hospital has also launched an M-Pesa Paybill 474444 whose proceeds will go towards realisation of the KNH Hope Hostel.
According to KNH, the building is valued Sh230 million with purchase of equipment and operational costs set to consume Sh64 million within the first two years.
Project designs done at no cost by Dexdign Architects have since been approved by Nairobi City County that waived all approval fees ushering in the project’s commencement phase that will be overseen by KNH and Lexicon + ION team of engineers and quantity surveyors.