Market News Laikipia inks Sh180m deal with Rentco for road equipment lease

RentCo tractors and graders. The firm has signed a Sh180 million machinery leasing deal with Laikipia County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Motor vehicle leasing firm RentCo has inked a Sh180 million leasing deal with the Laikipia County for road graders and tipper trucks that will ease road construction in the expansive county.

The deal opens a new leasing frontier where county governments directly lease construction equipment and motor vehicles from private companies aimed at improving services delivered to Kenyans.

RentCo chief executive Robert Musyimi said the deal takes away the burden of maintaining the equipment as well as freeing money usually spent on buying equipment thereby enabling county governments do more within shorter periods of time.

“Our role in leasing is to open new public-private sector deals that benefit both parties while improving service delivery to Kenyans,” he said last week when the company joined the NSE Ibuka incubation programme.

Speaking in Nairobi, Laikipia county government’s economic advisor Githuki Mwangi said leasing of graders and tippers solves a major public problem where staff remained idle for ages while receiving salaries as their tools of work lay in disrepair.

advertisement

“Getting new equipment means we have capacity to execute various projects as planned as we have the right equipment for various jobs. Roads and dams remain a priority in our county as we set off to address the needs of our community,” he said.

RentCo, started five years ago has on its offering motor vehicles, aircraft, construction and energy equipment.