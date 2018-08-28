Market News Liquidity improves in money markets

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) headquarters in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Liquidity in the money market is expected to improve this week due to maturities and government payments boosting government efforts to borrow in the domestic market, analysts say.

The higher liquidity among banks normally supports demand for Treasury bills, which have become even more popular among investors as they keep their activity to the short term paper while waiting for clarity on the fate of the rate cap law.

Analysts at Commercial Bank of Africa say that the higher availability of cash to invest should also push interest rates on the short term paper lower in the short term. “This should exert more downward pressure on yields despite the rising inflation expectations. However, the move on curve is expected to be gradual,” said CBA in their latest weekly fixed income note.