Market News Logistics firm Copia invests Sh2bn in warehouses with eye on e-commerce

Logistics-cum-e-commerce operator Copia has entered Kenya with a Sh2 billion investment in warehouses and network establishment.

The firm, whose smart warehouses are based in Ruiru, said the funds were raised via an equity financing model that attracted multiple investors.

Copia said it will deal in personal care, household, electronics, energy, beauty, baby, health, school, transport, construction and farm inputs.

Buyers can pick products from any shop in the world and have them delivered to their doorstep within two to three days.

“Copia’s concept takes away the delivery hassle from product resellers where it has established distribution networks of 3,500 agents across central Kenya with plans afoot to expand their distribution network to western Kenya,” Copia said the statement.

The firm, founded by US based entrepreneurs Ms Tracey Turner and Jonathan Lewis, has since signed partnership agreements with manufacturers within and beyond Kenya who have uploaded products on the platform.

The firm’s launch follows major developments in mobile-based pay platforms that have ushered in multiple online-based market platforms but growth has largely been held back by poor delivery channels.

Surveys conducted indicated delivery delays, quality and confidence on online purchases have been major impediments to the online platforms’ growth beyond Nairobi.

The online marketspace has since attracted retail stores that run virtual ‘malls’ where they deliver products right to the customers’ residential houses and offices.