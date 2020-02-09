Market News London bank sells Sh600m Kenya shilling-linked notes

Kenya has in recent years issued a series of Eurobonds to support its increased spending on infrastructure and other programmes.

London-based ICBC Standard Bank has raised $6 million (Sh600 million) from international investors betting on the future performance of the Kenyan shilling.

The debt instruments, known as currency-linked notes, were listed on the Irish securities market, Euronext Dublin, on Wednesday.

Investors in such securities are usually paid back their principal upon maturity.

They could also receive an extra payment if the reference currency (the Kenyan Shilling) appreciates relative to the US dollar on the maturity date compared to when the contract started.

If the local currency depreciates or remains flat, investors are entitled to their principal only.

Currency-linked notes are among the tools used by global banks to raise funds for their operations and investments.

“Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin,” the exchange said of the ICBC Standard Bank debt issue.

The notes, which are now tradable, are set to be redeemed on January 27, 2025.

The latest securities highlight global banks’ increased use of derivatives based on Kenya’s debt and currency movements. Citigroup and ICBC Standard Bank Plc, for instance, sold debt instruments worth Sh1.5 billion to international investors based on Kenyan government bonds in the three months to December 2019.

The global banks purchased debt of the same value issued by Kenya and repackaged them for investors in transactions aimed at protecting the companies from the risk of default. Investors buying the securities –known as credit-linked notes— from the banks are seeking exposure to Kenya’s debt market but don’t want to buy the bonds directly. In case of Kenya’s default or another adverse development, the banks will pay investors amounts reflecting the losses. This ensures that the banks can hold Kenyan bonds while avoiding credit risks at all times.

Institutions and wealthy individuals are the major buyers of credit-linked notes. Banks are barred from marketing them to retail investors who are presumed to be ill-suited to handle the potential risks in the assets.

Global investors can use the notes to diversify and gain exposure to countries that rarely issue bonds in the international markets.