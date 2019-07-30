Market News Low income haunts livestock producers

A participant goes through the Political Economy Analysis of the Livestock Sector report during its release in Nairobi on July 30, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Weak co-ordination between counties and the national government is preventing farmers from using the livestock sector to create jobs and higher incomes, a new survey suggests.

The study published Tuesday by the Kenya Markets Trust, an agriculture focused think-tank, says a conflict of interests between the relevant agencies has also undermined implementation of livestock development policies and regulations.

Under the constitution, county governments are responsible for animal husbandry, livestock sale yards, abattoirs and disease control and management while the national government is charged with overall policy.

“Despite these reforms, the performance of the livestock subsector remains dismal with the country being a net importer of beef and leather products,” says the study backed by the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID) and Gatsby Africa.

“Both the national and county governments need to increase budgetary allocations to livestock sector in order to raise productivity, generate incomes and create jobs, especially in the Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) regions.”

The study adds there is need for county and national governments to provide incentives to encourage private sector investments in the beef value chain.

This includes meat processing and cold storage facilities to preserve meat products and make them available throughout the year thereby stabilising prices.

They also call for setting up of tanneries and leather manufacturing plants.