advertisement
GERALD ANDAE
By GERALD ANDAE
More by this Author

Summary

    • A 50-kilogramme bag of coffee on average fetched Sh9,200, down from Sh9,300 recorded last week.
advertisement
advertisement
Market News

Low quality coffee drives down prices in final sale

Thursday, June 13, 2019 19:20
By GERALD ANDAE
Demand for coffee fell because of the low
Demand for coffee fell because of the low quality. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The price of coffee remained depressed in the last sale of the main crop season with low quality characterising most of the produce offered for sale.

A market report by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates a 50-kilogramme bag of coffee on average fetched Sh9,200, down from Sh9,300 recorded last week.

The volumes offered for sale this week were of lower quality compared with the previous trading.

The NCE said demand for coffee was down because of the low quality with most of the beverage failing to attract any bids.

“Average prices from sale 34 have mainly been affected by low quality coffee coming to the auction as we near the close of the main crop season,” said NCE.

Related Stories

advertisement
 

The auction is breaking for a one-month recess as the main crop from central Kenya comes to an end. It will resume in July to trade the short season crop mainly from western part of the country. Low quality coupled with depressed international prices of the commodity in the world market has pushed down the value of coffee at the auction in the last four months.

advertisement

In the Headlines