Market News
Low quality coffee drives down prices in final saleThursday, June 13, 2019 19:20
The price of coffee remained depressed in the last sale of the main crop season with low quality characterising most of the produce offered for sale.
A market report by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates a 50-kilogramme bag of coffee on average fetched Sh9,200, down from Sh9,300 recorded last week.
The volumes offered for sale this week were of lower quality compared with the previous trading.
The NCE said demand for coffee was down because of the low quality with most of the beverage failing to attract any bids.
“Average prices from sale 34 have mainly been affected by low quality coffee coming to the auction as we near the close of the main crop season,” said NCE.
The auction is breaking for a one-month recess as the main crop from central Kenya comes to an end. It will resume in July to trade the short season crop mainly from western part of the country. Low quality coupled with depressed international prices of the commodity in the world market has pushed down the value of coffee at the auction in the last four months.
In the Headlines
China Southern launches direct flights from JKIA to ChangshaBy BONFACE OTIENO
2 hours ago
Rotich targets tax cheats to fund Sh3.1trn budgetBy CONSTANT MUNDA
10 hours ago
Britain names Jane Marriott as first woman High Commissioner to KenyaBy BONFACE OTIENO
5 hours ago
Chinese firm wins tender for Magadi road expansionBy BONFACE OTIENO
1 day ago