Motorcycle firms bank on tax relief

Motorcycle dealers are eyeing higher sales and job creation following the gazettement of new regulations offering tax remission on locally sourced spare parts.

Under the Tax Procedures (Un-assembled Motorcycle Regulations) 2020, assemblers will enjoy tax remission on 14 parts used in the assembling of the popular two-wheelers.

The parts include wire harnesses, seats, batteries, brakes, crash guards, air cleaner filters, battery fluids and acids and handle bars.

The dealers reckon that the tax remission incentive on sourcing motorcycle parts from the East African region will make them more affordable.

Isaac Kalua, chairman of the Motorcycle Assemblers of Kenya, said the move will also incentivise local assemblers to produce motorcycles for the regional mass market.

Motorcycle assemblers in the country currently import spare parts from the Asian markets of China, Japan and India.

“What we have been doing has created jobs in China, Japan and India by importing their parts, but now we can take up these jobs,” said Mr Kalua.

“Kenya now has a chance to become the manufacturing hub for motorcycles in East Africa once we start and we can even supply to the rest of Africa.”

Mr Kalua added that the association estimates that the new tax incentive can create about 4,000 jobs by next year in the value chain that also includes raw material suppliers, assemblers, sellers and repairs.

The regulations are in line with East African Community Customs Management (Duty Remission) Regulations, 2008 that are meant to spur the regional manufacturing sector, make goods affordable and create more jobs.

Under the regulations, the Treasury says that all assemblers must give a timeframe for sourcing motorcycle parts from East Africa before they can be granted operating licences.

The assemblers will further be required to table a report at least once a year on how their location plans the sourcing of the parts from the region.