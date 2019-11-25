Market News Murang'a hydro innovator wins international backing

Mr John Magiro at his power house in Ngondo river, Mathioya SubCounty. PHOTO | NDUNGU GACHANE

An off-grid hydropower project started by a Murang’a entrepreneur John Magiro has won the 2019 EDF Pulse Africa third prize.

Chair of the EDF Pulse Africa jury Marianne Laigneau said EDF will support project owners over the long — term and forge collaborative ties that promote EDF investments in Africa.

Mr Magiro’s commercialised innovation was singled out as a major enabler to enhancing access to green energy for rural communities in Murang’a in the off-grid electricity generation category.

The start-up manufactures and installs small standard and modular hydropower plants (so called because they fit into containers) with a generation capacity ranging from 100 kilowatts to 5 megawatts depending on the flow of the river and slope of the site.

Mr Magiro’s hydroelectric project provides reliable and low-cost power to 250 homes.

