Murang'a hydro innovator wins international backing

Market News
Murang'a hydro innovator wins international backingMonday, November 25, 2019 22:00
An off-grid hydropower project started by a Murang’a entrepreneur John Magiro has won the 2019 EDF Pulse Africa third prize.
Chair of the EDF Pulse Africa jury Marianne Laigneau said EDF will support project owners over the long — term and forge collaborative ties that promote EDF investments in Africa.
Mr Magiro’s commercialised innovation was singled out as a major enabler to enhancing access to green energy for rural communities in Murang’a in the off-grid electricity generation category.
The start-up manufactures and installs small standard and modular hydropower plants (so called because they fit into containers) with a generation capacity ranging from 100 kilowatts to 5 megawatts depending on the flow of the river and slope of the site.
Mr Magiro’s hydroelectric project provides reliable and low-cost power to 250 homes.
Winners will receive endowments ranging from Sh560,000 to Sh1.7 million, mentorship, access to EDF’s innovation including research and development as well as EDF’s own creativity laboratories.