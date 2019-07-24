Market News NHC to put up Sh500m 14-floor Eldoret panel flat

NHC staff build a sample EPS panels house. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

National Housing Corporation (NHC) will use Expanded Polystyrene Panel (EPS) technology to put up a 14-storey residential property in Eldoret town to host 182 families.

The Sh500 million project targets low-income families and will comprise 180 one-bedroom units and two studio-cum commercial spaces.

In regulatory filings, NHC environment lead expert Mwongera Murungi said the project will help spread technical skills on application of EPS technology outside Nairobi.

A report to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) says the EPS panels will be sourced from their Mlolongo factory, thereby creating awareness among upcountry investors on availability of EPS wall, staircase and floor panels.

“The use of EPS panels as a substitute to traditional materials used in erecting walls, stairwells, floors and roofs is expected to reduce construction periods as well as direct and indirect building costs,” he said.

The EPS are wave-shaped polystyrene covered with electro-welded zinc-coated square mesh for constructing structural walls in single panel up to four storeys and unlimited storeys when used in double panels.

A 6.64-acre plot at the NHC Kapsuswa Rental Housing Scheme has been reserved for the project, located 2.9 kilometres from Eldoret Central Business District.

Mr Murungi said the project to be implemented in the next four years will give the youth a platform to learn employable skills on EPS application as well as solar panel installation.

NHC has said it will install solar panels on roof, saving tenants costs of running the facility’s lighting systems.

To promote greening, rainwater will also be harvested for watering gardens within the property.