Nairobi takes bulk of hostel investments

Qwetu Hostels in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A study by Cytonn Research shows Nairobi is the most favoured investment destination for hostels due to high student population that prefers Parklands.

However, it notes Kenya could host more than 30,000 international students if it built well-located, high quality and affordable accommodation.

“For investment opportunity, Nairobi metropolitan area hosts the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) that account for 43.1 percent of the country’s total student population,” it observed.

The research said such hostels should have high-quality finishes and amenities, market-specific design and be located near universities.

The report that surveyed Parklands, Ruiru, Kahawa Sukari, Thome, Juja, Rongai, Athi River, and Karen named Parklands suburb as the most popular at 84.4 percent occupancy.

The average yield stands at 9.8 percent for the upper mid-end student housing where each purpose-built hostel room went for an average monthly rent of Sh12,141.

In the low mid-end housing segment, Juja had the cheapest monthly rent at Sh3,583 with an 85 percent occupancy rate, largely serving JKUAT students.

They are mostly one-roomed residential units transformed into student hostels.

Cytonn found that high cost of land, insufficient lending and inadequate expertise in development and management of purpose-built hostels adversely affected provision of the facilities.