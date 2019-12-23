Market News Nema summons Kitengela landlords over effluent

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has ordered an audit of dozen buildings discharging effluent on the road in Kitengela New Valley estate.

A handful landlords have been summoned to Nema officers waiting to be prosecuted. Some have since gone into hiding to evade arrest.

The stringent measures by the environment watchdog have been prompted by continuous protests over the raw sewer menace in the neighbourhood.

For more than two years, the middle class New Valley Estate has been enveloped by the discharge.

Hundreds residents fear outbreak of diseases out of raw sewer discharged onto the roads in the wake of Ministry of Health raising a cholera outbreak red flag in Kajiado county.

The discharge flows freely from high-end rental buildings to a nearby seasonal river to the chagrin of residents who endure the raw sewer.