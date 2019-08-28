Market News New vehicle sales drop marginally

Isuzu Service Centre in Nairobi: Isuzu, Toyota, and CMC also run apprenticeships where they train mechanics. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

New motor-vehicle sales stagnated at 6,210 units registering a marginal 0.7 percent drop in the first six months of 2019 compared to a similar period in 2018 when 6,254 units were sold.

This year saw local assemblers sell 3,152 units, a 50.75 percent share, with completely built imported sales accounting for 2,654 units or 42.4 percent.

Industry data from the Kenya Motor Industry (KMI) show that Isuzu led with 2,411 motor vehicles, a 38.8 percent of total sales, Toyota had 1,494 units (24.1 percent) while Mitsubishi managed a 14.5 percent market share with 901 units.

This is a 77.4 percent stranglehold in the market or 4,806 of the 6,210 units.

The latest Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows the local sales registered increased vehicle assembly activity and investments.

There was an 18.76 percent rise or 498 more units of locally assembled vehicles sold in the first six months compared to a similar period last year where 2,654 units were sold.

The local assembly vehicle sales could rise further especially after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Build Kenya, Buy Kenya’ directive to all government agencies and departments takes shape.

Several government ministries and agencies have placed tenders for local purchases in line with the decree.

DT Dobie’s Actros sales and marketing director Alexander Helfritz attributed increased local sales to availability of trained technicians and robust aftersales service.

Mercedes Benz Actros Prime Mover sold 66 units out of the total 141 units in prime mover segment.

Toyota, CMC and Isuzu East Africa also run apprenticeships, thereby creating a ready pool of highly skilled motor vehicle mechanics that operate private garages across the country.