Market News PrideGroup eyes tourists, firms in luxury vehicles deal

PrideInn Paradise in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

PrideInn Hotels Group has acquired 50 new luxury vehicles from Daiga Auto-World, eyeing new business from the growing domestic and foreign tourist arrivals at local airports.

PrideGroup Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said they plan to expand beyond Nairobi and Mombasa airports to include upcountry airports that have experienced an upsurge of local and foreign flyers.

"We are expanding our portfolio across cities and landmark travel destinations where we shall use the newly acquired luxury buses to transfer tourists from airports to hotels, wildlife excursions, corporate staff transportation and field tours,” he said.

“With Nairobi becoming a business destination, we are targeting guests who are in need of transportation and tourists wishing to explore Kenya after business meetings.”

The business will be carried out by their car leasing arm, PrideDrive, which now offers chauffeured and self-drive vehicles ranging from luxury saloon cars, sports utility vehicles, staff transportation buses and double-cabins to individuals, groups and corporate clients.

Mr Noorani added that car leasing is becoming popular with firms keen on cutting transport costs, especially on maintenance and depreciation of vehicle assets.